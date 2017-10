By SHERI RADFORD

Gene Cernan explored infinity and beyond. He flew in space three times and was the last person to walk on the moon, leaving his footprints (and his daughter’s initials) on the lunar surface during 1972’s Apollo 17 mission. Omega released the Speedmaster 45th Anniversary Apollo 17 watch to honour Cernan’s death earlier this year. Limited to just 1,972 pieces, it’s a fitting tribute to an astronaut, made by a company long affiliated with the American space program.