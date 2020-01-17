Cheers to 10 years!

A decade has passed since Vancouver and Whistler hosted the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, where Team Canada secured a record-breaking number of gold medals and finished third overall. Here are 10 ways to recapture the city’s most memorable moments.

By HANNAH POAROS-MCDERMOTT

Jan. 2019

1. Gaze upon the 10-m- (33-ft-) tall Olympic cauldron at Jack Poole Plaza, with the North Shore mountains in the distance.

2. Take a peek at the Olympic display, which features torches and a full set of shiny medals, inside the Vancouver Convention Centre.

3. Pick up a pair of limited-edition 10-year-anniversary Team Canada mittens from Hudson’s Bay.

4. Step onto an Olympic podium in the Vancouver 2010 Gallery at the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

5. Stroll along the seawall near Olympic Village to find the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Truce Installation by Indigenous artist Corrine Hunt.

6. Join a lively behind-the-scenes tour of Rogers Arena, where the Canadian men’s and women’s ice hockey teams glided to victory.

7. Snap a selfie outside BC Place Stadium, home of the 2010 opening and closing ceremonies.

8. Race down the beautiful snowy slopes of Cypress Mountain on a snowboard or pair of skis, just like the Olympic athletes did.

9. Get your adrenaline pumping with sport simulators for sit-ski, bobsleigh and more, at the Richmond Olympic Experience.

10. Drive up to Whistler to visit Olympic alpine and nordic event venues.