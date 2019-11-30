Holiday Gift Guide: Offerings for the Adventurous

By CHLOË LAI

Nov. 2019

Vancouver-based RYU’s (page 32) innovative Locker Pack Lux 24L backpack features a drop-front opening for easy access to all your gear, all the time.

Whether you’re going downhill biking, winter hiking or out for a night on the town, local company Duer has you covered: their All-Weather Denim features a waterproof, windproof membrane, sport-friendly stretch and subtle reflective detailing.

Climbers reach new heights with the C80 chalk bag by North Van brand Arc’teryx, which features a brush holder and an external zipper pocket that keeps tape, keys and other small items safely stashed during each ascent.

The Carry Onwards Mat by Vancouver’s own Lululemon is perfect for downward-dogging on the go with a clear conscience: it packs up small and is made from sustainably sourced natural rubber.

Skiers and ice-climbers bid farewell to frosty feet with hut booties by MEC. Anti-slip soles, ankle drawcords and cushy 50% recycled polyester insulation keep toes toasty in even the coldest backwoods cabin.

Perfect for mountain expeditions, road trips and long-haul flights, Rumpl’s outdoor-tested Original Puffy Blanket is lightweight, water-resistant and made using 60 recycled plastic bottles. There’s even a cape clip, for hands-free superhero action. At MEC.