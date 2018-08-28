Oceanside Eats

By TIM PAWSEY

Water views bring an added dimension to truly diverse marine cuisine. English Bay—summer central—is home to Beach Bay Café and Patio, where seasonal plates celebrate regional, Ocean Wise ingredients. The catch includes West Coast chowder, seafood linguine, mussels and clams in white wine and shallot broth, and Nova Scotia lobster. Drop by for happy hour, book a sunset dinner or just grab some fish ’n’ chips to go. A few minutes away, just over the Burrard Bridge, The Boathouse presides over Kits Beach, with its wrap-around deck and roll-away glass walls that bring the view inside. Further west, at Jericho Beach, The Galley Patio & Grill is a local favourite for burgers and beers served overlooking the water, with views of Howe Sound and downtown. It’s a very popular spot, so lunch is your best bet.

