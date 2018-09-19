Oceanside Eats: Earls Ambleside

By TIM PAWSEY

A quick trip across the Lions Gate Bridge leads to Earls on Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver. The shoreside spot sports a different personality from other Earls locations, with more of a California vibe. Right on the promenade, the patio offers views of the bridge and Stanley Park. The menu features classics such as crispy calamari, West Coast ahi tuna salad and Cajun chicken, but also offers vegan-friendly, plant-based options. Topping it off, a beverage list with no shortage of BC purveyors. Tip: hop on the 257 express bus from downtown to bypass traffic.