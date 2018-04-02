  • eat
April 2nd, 2018
Northern Exposure: Capture Photography Festival 2018

Northern Exposure: Capture Photography Festival 2018

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Apr. 2018

“Subduction Study #7” by Kapwani Kiwanga. (Photo by Victor Sguaresso courtesy Kapwani Kiwanga/Goodman Gallery)

Various dates The Capture Photography Festival is ready for its close-up. From Apr. 3 to 30, the snapshot spectacular focuses on top photographic talent at events, public art projects and gallery exhibits across the city. To see snaps by shutterbugs in all stages of their careers, head to the Contemporary Art Gallery’s The Blue Hour (Apr. 6 to Jun. 24). The exhibit highlights photography by five international and Canadian artists, such as Kapwani Kiwanga (“Subduction Study #7,” pictured), who explores the possible collision of the African and European continents. Now that’s a new angle.

