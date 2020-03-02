Lower Lonsdale, once home to the largest shipyard in Western Canada, is now chock-full of shops, restaurants and activities—making it well worth the 12-minute SeaBus journey from downtown

By HANNAH POAROS-MCDERMOTT

Mar. 2020

Shop till you drop

Shopaholics, take note! The world is your oyster at Lonsdale Quay Market, where there are over 80 boutique shops and services just waiting to be discovered. Browse the stunning selection of fashion accessories at Allure, or grab a bottle of your favourite BC wine from Artisan Wine Shop. On your way out, don’t forget to climb the Q tower’s 77 steps for breathtaking bird’s-eye views of Vancouver. Over at the Shipyard Commons, pick up un-bee-lievable beeswax candles and Fraser Valley berry-blossom honey from Main Street Honey Shoppe.

Soothe your mind & body

To detox from digital distractions and shake off the jetlag, take a trip to The Waterfront Spa, where panoramic vistas and luxury massages leave weary travellers feeling truly tranquil. For a breath of fresh air, stroll along the historic Burrard Dry Dock Pier—a reminder of the area’s shipbuilding past—then explore the streets nearby to find marine-inspired artworks. At The Polygon Gallery, pause to contemplate striking photographs at Chester Fields 2020: Global Warning (Apr. 4 to 12), and contemporary Asian art at Third Realm (Mar. 31 to May 7).

Sample the best brews & bites

Hungry explorers delight in Jamjar Canteen’s modern Lebanese dishes, featuring mouthwatering dishes such as deep-fried cauliflower and house-made lamb sausages. Head to the recently opened Joey Shipyards for a surf-and-turf dinner with a view of the West Coast: think wraparound lounge bar and a two-tier patio. Also occupying a prime waterfront location—and serving an endless supply of BC beers—is Vancouver’s own Tap & Barrel. For more local brews, embark on a DIY tasting tour of the area’s five breweries, all within walking distance from one another. (Don’t miss edgy House of Funk Brewing, which doubles as a coffee roaster.) Craving something sweet? At Welcome Parlour, artisanal small-batch ice cream in flavours such as dairy-free lime coconut or cracked salted caramel is the ideal dessert.

Go further

Catch a final dose of snow with spring skiing at gondola-accessed Grouse Mountain, less than 30 minutes away from Lonsdale Quay. Or dare to gaze down at the Capilano River while you inch across the dizzying Capilano Suspension Bridge, 70 m (230 ft) in the air.