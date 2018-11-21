  • eat
November 21st, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > NHL’s Erik Karlsson Suits Up with RW&CO.

NHL’s Erik Karlsson Suits Up with RW&CO.

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Nov. 2018

Karlsson wears The Traveler Suit from RW&CO.

When NHL hockey defenseman Erik Karlsson isn’t blocking shots on the ice, he’s scoring style points in a suit from RW&CO. The Canadian retailer’s latest collection of high-performance suits features three on-the-go options, all crafted with comfort in mind. The Traveler Suit is a power play for those on the road—it boasts inner pockets for passports and earbuds, and can withstand airport dashes and overstuffed suitcases thanks to wrinkle-resistant, shape-recovering fabric. Plus, the sleek, tailored look helps every man look like a winner. Score!

