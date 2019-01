By CHLOË LAI

Jan. 2019

For those about to snack, Naked Snacks salutes you. This Vancouver company lures recovering junk-food fans away from artificial flavours and trans fats with healthy munchies made of 80 percent whole foods and 20 percent indulgent treats. Head to Urban Fare and take a walk on the sweet side with the Morning Bestie mix—featuring roasted edamame, cranberries and dark chocolate—or heat things up with Wasabi-Me, packed with spicy peas and wild-rice sticks. Snack on!