New Year, New Art at the Contemporary Art Gallery

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jan. 2018

Multiple dates Starting the New Year off with a bang, the Contemporary Art Gallery presents three—nearly simultaneous—January exhibit openings. On Jan. 18, two solo shows take over the gallery space: Chair for a Woman, featuring imaginative sculptural works by Anne Low, and If No One Asks, Aslan Gaisumov’s thought-provoking still and moving images. They join off-site exhibit How far do you travel?, which takes over the streets as of Jan. 17. The innovative exhibition wraps city buses in works by five Canadian artists, such as “Abandoned Details 4” (pictured) by Anna Torma. Consider it a cultural tour de force.