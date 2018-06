By SHERI RADFORD

Jun. 2018

Attention, coffee connoisseurs: Nespresso recently opened its first standalone boutique in BC. In addition to selling coffee capsules and machines, the shop showcases the brand’s sustainability initiatives: tabletops made out of coffee grounds, wood sourced from reforestation programs, and systems that reduce energy and water. Plus Nespresso has launched a pilot project with Recycle BC to collect used pods. Time for a coffee break!