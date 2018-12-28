Museum of Anthropology: Marking the Infinite

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Mar. 31, 2019 In the Museum of Anthropology’s latest exhibit, it’s hard to decide what’s more fascinating: the art or the artists. Marking the Infinite features pieces by nine Aboriginal women, all celebrated artists from remote Australian communities. Each brings her own ancient cultural traditions to her work, but they also connect with larger contemporary themes. Explore the life and work of artists like Wintjiya Napaltjarri (“Women Ceremonies at Watanuma,” pictured). Her bold red shapes and swoops often represent flying-ant eggs and hair-string skirts. Now that’s fascinating.