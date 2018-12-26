  • eat
Multi-Wear Clothing by Helene Clarkson

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Versatile travel clothing by Toronto-based designer Helene Clarkson

To Mar. 2019 Are your travel wardrobe and carry-on suitcase, well… not a great fit? Then get ready to fall in love with the jet-setting pieces at the Helene Clarkson Pop-Up Shop at Royal Centre. The Toronto-based designer specializes in stylish separates and dresses that are reversible and versatile (think tops with a second neckline when worn back-to-front, and an additional pattern when worn inside-out). Plus, the made-in-Canada collection is wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying and non-fading. Sounds like there’ll be space for souvenirs after all.

