May 28th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Morija Designs: One-of-a-Kind Silk

Morija Designs: One-of-a-Kind Silk

By CHLOË LAI
May 2018

Photo by Joseph Cruz/www.cherryblossomportraitstudio.ca

Coco Chanel once said that “in order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different.” Local textile artist Morija Reeb more than meets that challenge: every item in her collection is crafted entirely by hand, ensuring unique patterns and textures. Using natural dyes and ethically sourced raw silk fibres, Reeb creates singularly stylish scarves, necklaces, earrings and floral pins that you’ll never want to take off. Discover Morija Designs online, or in person at the Silk Weaving Studio.

