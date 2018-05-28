Morija Designs: One-of-a-Kind Silk

By CHLOË LAI

May 2018

Coco Chanel once said that “in order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different.” Local textile artist Morija Reeb more than meets that challenge: every item in her collection is crafted entirely by hand, ensuring unique patterns and textures. Using natural dyes and ethically sourced raw silk fibres, Reeb creates singularly stylish scarves, necklaces, earrings and floral pins that you’ll never want to take off. Discover Morija Designs online, or in person at the Silk Weaving Studio.