More for Locavores

By SHERI RADFORD

May 2019

In an eco-friendly city known as the birthplace of the 100-mile diet, chef/restaurateur Andrea Carlson is the undisputed queen of local, sustainable fare. Burdock & Co., her destination restaurant on the East Side, is renowned for its dishes made from organic and regional ingredients. Fewer people know about Harvest Community Foods, her tucked-away spot in Chinatown. It combines a gourmet grocery store selling seasonal produce and local artisan foods with a cozy restaurant dishing up hearty rice and noodle bowls (pictured). The bowls change regularly, depending on which local ingredients are available, but they’re always memorable, thanks to Carlson at the helm. Who knew eating sustainably could taste so good?