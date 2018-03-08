Moonshine Dreams: Jewellery Made From Pieces of Vancouver

By CHLOË LAI

When Vancouver buildings are torn down, the lucky ones live on, thanks to Moonshine Dreams founder Richard Thomson. A demolition worker by day, he salvages fir and cedar from work sites—like UBC’s old Aquatic Centre—to create pieces that showcase his love of Sailor Jerry artwork and the Pacific Northwest’s great outdoors. Channel your inner pin-up girl, happy camper or past-life pirate with pendants, bottle openers, cufflinks and more. Now you really can take a piece of Vancouver home with you. Available at Make.