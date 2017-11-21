Miraj Hammam Spa: A Steamy Affair

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Nov. 2017

Perhaps it’s the billowing clouds of steam or the mosaic-tiled hammam, but a trip to Miraj Hammam Spa is truly transportive. Upon arrival at this traditional Middle Eastern steam sauna, don a batik sarong and check your modesty along with your street clothes. Retreat to the hammam chamber, where steam envelops spa-goers to release toxins and stimulate the senses. Next, the gommage: recline on a slab of Jerusalem gold marble while the therapist scrubs your body with black Moroccan soap. Not ready to leave this steamy oasis? Indulge in a facial or massage, then relax in the Sultana Lounge and nibble Middle Eastern sweets. A truly regal retreat.