January 10th, 2019
Mind-Bending Magic: The Illusionists

By CHLOË LAI

The Illusionists dazzle audiences at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from Jan. 15 to 20

Jan. 15 to 20, 2019 The explosive entertainers behind The Illusionists have more than a few mind-blowing tricks up their sleeves. Styled as eccentric characters with names like The Escapologist and The Anti-Conjuror, these masters of deception have been astonishing sold-out audiences all over the world with their high-tech hijinks, fiery pyrotechnics and seemingly impossible physical feats. Catch their amazing act at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre—and try not to let your jaw hit the floor too hard.

