Mind-Bending Magic: The Illusionists

By CHLOË LAI

Jan. 15 to 20, 2019 The explosive entertainers behind The Illusionists have more than a few mind-blowing tricks up their sleeves. Styled as eccentric characters with names like The Escapologist and The Anti-Conjuror, these masters of deception have been astonishing sold-out audiences all over the world with their high-tech hijinks, fiery pyrotechnics and seemingly impossible physical feats. Catch their amazing act at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre—and try not to let your jaw hit the floor too hard.