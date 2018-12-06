Merry Magic at the Aurora Winter Festival

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
To Dec. 30, 2018 We hear the North Pole is beautiful this time of year, but the Aurora Winter Festival offers a holly-jolly Arctic experience, too—and it’s just a smidge closer. This winter wonderland brings brilliant light displays, carnival rides, ice skating and even Santa’s workshop to the city. Introduce yourself to a yeti, race to the bottom of the tube park, peruse the market, ooh and ahh at aurora borealis in the light dome, and indulge in delicious food truck fare. Trust us: the North Pole’s got nothin’ on this.