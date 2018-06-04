Melancholia Dreamland at Art Beatus Gallery

By CHLOË LAI

To Jun 22, 2018 For many, the natural world is an escape from everyday life. It’s a sentiment we share with traditional Chinese landscape painters of centuries past, who sought refuge from social and political unrest in the permanence of mountains, rivers and trees. In Melancholia Dreamland, award-winning Vancouver artist Simone Guo uses acrylics and mixed media to tap into—and reimagine—this age-old idea. Rather than recreating the real world, Guo says she “paints landscape as a concept,” producing colourfully compelling works such as “Tangled” (pictured). Find your sanctuary at Art Beatus.