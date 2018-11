By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Nov. 15 to 18, 2018 Want to get up close and personal with Vancouver’s vibrant art scene? Peek into the homes and studios of local talent. No, it’s not snooping. It’s the 22nd-annual Eastside Culture Crawl, where 500-plus artists open their doors to more than 35,000 art admirers. Start your self-guided tour by downloading a map from the Crawl’s website, then peruse one-of-a-kind pieces by artists like Vanessa Lam (“Suspended Disbelief,” pictured).