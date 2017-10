By SHERI RADFORD

Whether you’re searching for sparkly nail polish, a picture frame, a charging cable or a quirky tote bag, you’re sure to find it at Miniso. The Japanese-designed lifestyle retailer opened a new store right downtown on Granville Street and filled it with all the beauty products, stationery and digital accessories that fans already adore from the brand. And with new products arriving in store every week, there’s always a reason to return.