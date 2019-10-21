Marc Cain Opens New Boutique

By SHERI RADFORD

Oct. 2019

Attention, savvy fashionistas: time to warm up those credit cards and flex those shopping muscles. Marc Cain recently unveiled a new boutique right downtown in Pacific Centre, in addition to its popular spot in Oakridge Centre. The German fashion brand is best known for its eye-catching one-of-a-kind prints—especially the seemingly endless variations of leopard print. Don’t delay if you find something you like: the stock rotates regularly, with new trend-worthy styles arriving every couple of weeks. Ready, set, spend!