May 31st, 2018
Mamma Mia! Hits Vancouver

Mamma Mia! Hits Vancouver

By SHERI RADFORD

Mamma Mia! fans will be chanting “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” until Aug 12 (Photo by David Cooper)

To Aug 12, 2018 “Mamma mia, here I go again.” Leave your cynicism at home, because every ABBA fan’s favourite musical is back in all its superbly silly and sequinned glory. It’s impossible not to smile and sing along when the first bars of “Dancing Queen” or “Does Your Mother Know” fill the air—but to truly join in, you’ll have to wait until the two sing-along performances on Jul. 28. This fun-in-the-sun musical is getting toes tapping at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. Fun fact: the 15-week run of Mamma Mia! is the theatre’s longest-running production ever. “My my, how can I resist you?”

