Making Spirits Bright: Holiday Lights

By SHERI RADFORD

Nov. 2019

For an illuminating experience this holiday season, visit Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge or Bright Nights in Stanley Park, both of which display thousands of twinkling lights in charming forest settings and raise money for the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Each event has entertainment for the whole family, with tasty treats, Christmas carols and more. The Lights of Hope turn St. Paul’s Hospital into downtown’s brightest attraction and raise much-needed funds for the hospital. Other seasonal lights worth bundling up for include the Festival of Lights at VanDusen Botanical Garden, the Carol Ships Parade of Lights, Aurora Winter Festival and Lumière.