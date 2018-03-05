  • eat
March 5th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Making Moves: Vancouver International Dance Festival 2018

Making Moves: Vancouver International Dance Festival 2018

By SHERI RADFORD

The Goh Ballet presents a selection of excerpts from classical and contemporary works

Mar. 1 to 24, 2018 Newbies and aficionados alike always find much to love at the Vancouver International Dance Festival. This annual fest takes over local stages for three weeks, showcasing everything from ballet to butoh. Don’t miss Vancouver’s own Goh Ballet (pictured), performing both traditional ballet and contemporary works; Shen Wei Dance Arts, which always incorporates striking design to create fascinating kinetic stagescapes; and White Wave Dance, which interweaves music, poetry, visual arts and dance.

