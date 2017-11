By CHLOË LAI

Nov. 22 to 25, 2017 There are no missteps at Dance In Vancouver. This biennial celebration of BC’s best and boldest contemporary choreographers moves purposefully through a labyrinth of human experiences. Explore the primal need for connection in works like Wen Wei Dance’s powerful Dialogue (pictured), or gaze up in awe at the gravity-defying aerial choreography of Aeriosa’s Second Nature. Dancers from nearly a dozen companies do all the work, but you’re the one who’ll be moved.