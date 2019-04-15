Making Magic: Nurse Jamie UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller Jill Von Sprecken

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Fairy tales can come true. For proof, look no further than the Nurse Jamie UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller. This—dare we say it—magic wand has a hexagonal shape and 24 massaging stones designed to mimic a facial, for improved skin tone and a radiance boost. Plus, it doesn’t require any batteries, cords or outlets, making it perfectly portable. No wonder it’s loved by beauty editors and celebrities alike. This is one fairy tale with a happy ending. Start your own beauty-roller story at Sephora.