Luxe Lounge: D/6 at Parq Vancouver

By SHERI RADFORD

Nov. 2018

Seeking the perfect spot for an afternoon escape? Head to D/6. Tucked away on the sixth floor of Parq Vancouver, this lively lounge isn’t just for evening cocktails. The small-bites menu ranges from wings to flatbread to sushi, while the billiards table is enticing at any time of day. See if you can find the hidden room, tucked away behind a bookcase. Or head outside to the rooftop deck, which boasts a truly unusual view, looking up at the spokes of BC Place Stadium. Insider tip: when heading up to the sixth floor, try to ride in the futuristic elevator that feels like stepping inside a disco ball.