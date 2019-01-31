Look Sharp: Solid Brass Safety Razors by Well Kept

By CHLOË LAI

Disposable razors just not cutting it? There’s no smoother operator than the sleek safety razor by local company Well Kept. Each one is equipped with a double-edged platinum blade that’s more effective and less irritating than its multi-blade counterparts. The razor’s handle unscrews for easy blade replacement, and it’s compatible with most standard safety razor blades. Plus, it’s crafted from solid brass and designed to last a lifetime—great news for those of us whose stubble shows no signs of vanishing on its own. At Nineteen Ten.