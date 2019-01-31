  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
January 31st, 2019
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Look Sharp: Solid Brass Safety Razors by Well Kept

Look Sharp: Solid Brass Safety Razors by Well Kept

By CHLOË LAI
Jan. 2019

Local company Well Kept crafts elegant safety razors that’ll last a lifetime

Disposable razors just not cutting it? There’s no smoother operator than the sleek safety razor by local company Well Kept. Each one is equipped with a double-edged platinum blade that’s more effective and less irritating than its multi-blade counterparts. The razor’s handle unscrews for easy blade replacement, and it’s compatible with most standard safety razor blades. Plus, it’s crafted from solid brass and designed to last a lifetime—great news for those of us whose stubble shows no signs of vanishing on its own. At Nineteen Ten.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.