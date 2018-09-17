Local Linens by Flax Sleep

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Sweet dreams are made of Flax Sleep’s luxe linens. Early birds and night owls alike love the Vancouver-based label’s beautiful bedding, crafted from 100 percent French flax. That’s because linen is stronger, softer and more durable than cotton, plus it’s naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial. Even the environmentally savvy can rest easy: flax is more sustainable than other crops, using less water, energy and pesticides to produce. To cozy up to these bed sheets, score a set online at www.flaxsleep.com or at Gastown’s Litchfield. A dream come true.