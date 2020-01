By SHERI RADFORD

Jan. 2019

Various Dates The Arts Club’s three stages have something for everyone right now. At the Stanley, Noises Off (Jan. 23 to Feb. 23) is a classic farce that’s been delighting audiences for almost four decades. At the Goldcorp Stage, The Wedding Party (Feb. 27 to Mar. 22) shows all the hilarious confusion of one couple’s big day. And at the Granville Island Stage, the world premiere of Cipher (Feb. 6 to Mar. 7) will keep you guessing.