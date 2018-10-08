  • eat
Little Juke: Fowl Play at its Best

By SHERI RADFORD
Oct. 2018

Chow down on gloriously gluten-free fried chicken and a whole host of other delicious dishes at Little Juke

Vancouverites have been flocking to Juke in Chinatown ever since it opened two years ago, to devour the crispy fried chicken, spicy coleslaw and French fries. Now local foodies are all atwitter about the second location, in the West End. Little Juke may be smaller than the original, but it has even more mouth-watering offerings, including rotisserie chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, Vietnamese-inspired nuoc cham ribs and mac-and-cheese poppers. Some weekend-morning advice: the early bird gets the fried chicken and waffles, while the sleepyhead gets to wait in line for brunch.

