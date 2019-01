By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Feb. 7, 2019 Those in the mood for some “Old Time Rock and Roll” are in luck: Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band are on their final farewell tour, and they’ve brought their catalogue of classics along. After five decades of chart-topping songs and sold-out stadiums, one of the world’s best-selling artists is ready to “Turn the Page” and retire from the road. Catch the “Travelin’ Man” and his band at Rogers Arena.