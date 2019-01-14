Like a Local: Ice Skating at Robson Square

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Feb. 28, 2019 Besides saying “sorry,” ice skating may be one of the most Canadian activities out there. Take part in this patriotic tradition at Robson Square Ice Rink, which appeals to aspiring Sidney Crosbys and Patrick Chans alike. And aside from showing off your triple lutz to all your new (and very polite) Canuck friends, the best part is entry is free and skate rentals are only $5. Prefer to stick to the sidelines? Watch all the action with a warm drink from the concession. Get ready to glide.