By SHERI RADFORD

Jul. 10 to 15, 2018 “Do you hear the people sing?” Chances are good you’ve heard Jean Valjean and Cosette, because Les Misérables is the world’s second-longest-running musical. The story of how a corrupt society turns people into beggars and criminals is as relevant now as when Victor Hugo wrote the novel that the show is based on, back in 1862. At the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.