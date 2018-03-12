Legendary Local Artist: Canada’s First Female War Artist

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Apr. 8, 2018 See landscapes through the eyes of Canada’s first female war artist in Molly Lamb Bobak: Talk of the Town. The Burnaby-raised artist is known for delicate watercolour wildflowers and dynamic crowd scenes, but her cityscapes are just as stunning. The distinctive buildings, all carefully realized, contrast the human chaos experienced during the Second World War (“Cornish Town #2,” pictured). Back in Canada, Bobak had an extraordinary career—from studying with luminary Jack Shadbolt, to receiving the Order of Canada. Explore her vibrant world at Burnaby Art Gallery.