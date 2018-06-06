  • eat
June 6th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Legendary Haida Artists Showcased at Museum of Vancouver

Legendary Haida Artists Showcased at Museum of Vancouver

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Exploring First Nations art is a great way to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on Jun. 21

To Jun 15, 2018 There are over 450 reasons to visit the Haida Now exhibit at the Museum of Vancouver. That’s the number of fascinating artifacts and artworks on display in the powerful showcase. Among them: works by legendary artists Bill Reid and Charles Edenshaw, plus beautiful historic pieces that highlight the Haida nation’s rich culture and traditions. Carvings, jewellery and headpieces paint a picture of day-to-day life, while photography and timelines give a sense of history. It all adds up to one engaging exhibit.

