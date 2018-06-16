Last-Minute Gifts for Dad

By SHERI RADFORD

There’s just one shopping day left before Father’s Day (Jun. 17). But what do you buy the man who has everything? Whether your papa is a hipster, adrenaline junkie, outdoor adventurer, music nerd or sports fan, he’s sure to appreciate shoes and socks that match his true style.

Local brand Native Shoes makes what are, quite possibly, the comfiest footwear ever invented. They’re also lightweight and beast-free (i.e. vegan). Find them at the Native Shoes flagship store in Gastown or at various fashion-forward shoe stores around town.

If your father has a hobby or passion, chances are Stance has a pair of socks to go with it. From sports teams and music stars to funky stripes and Star Wars, every interest is covered. Pick up a pair at Boys’Co, Hill’s of Kerrisdale or Tilley Endurables.