LanaBetty: 3D-Printed Jewellery With a Vintage Twist

By CHLOË LAI

Feb. 2018

Tired of trying to keep up with trends? Meet LanaBetty, a line of timeless keepsakes by Vancouver-based jewellery designer Lana Lepper. Pieces combine classic aesthetics with bold pioneer spirit: Lepper is one of the only jewellery designers in Canada using 3D-printing technology alongside traditional methods. Inspired by geometry and architecture—especially art deco—the collection is produced in North America using an efficient, nearly zero-waste printing process. No surprise, then, that Lepper’s high-tech approach to “slow fashion” has earned her a loyal following: in Vancouver, creativity is always in style. Available at Bird on a Wire.