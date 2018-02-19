  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
February 19th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > LanaBetty: 3D-Printed Jewellery With a Vintage Twist

LanaBetty: 3D-Printed Jewellery With a Vintage Twist

By CHLOË LAI
Feb. 2018

The art deco-inspired Plymouth Triangle necklace from LanaBetty. (Photo by GH Photography)

Tired of trying to keep up with trends? Meet LanaBetty, a line of timeless keepsakes by Vancouver-based jewellery designer Lana Lepper. Pieces combine classic aesthetics with bold pioneer spirit: Lepper is one of the only jewellery designers in Canada using 3D-printing technology alongside traditional methods. Inspired by geometry and architecture—especially art deco—the collection is produced in North America using an efficient, nearly zero-waste printing process. No surprise, then, that Lepper’s high-tech approach to “slow fashion” has earned her a loyal following: in Vancouver, creativity is always in style. Available at Bird on a Wire.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.