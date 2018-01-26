  • eat
January 26th, 2018
Kurbatoff Gallery: Valerie Raynard

By CHLOË LAI

“Solstice” by Valerie Raynard.

Feb. 1 to 15, 2018 What is our relationship to the world? Is it based on a sense of ownership, stewardship or something else? These are the questions that drive self-taught Vancouver artist Valerie Raynard. Bursting with vibrant colours and a distinctly West Coast feel, paintings like “Solstice” (pictured) meditate on interactions between the natural and the human-made—particularly the industrial elements that have become “natural” to us over time. Explore this complex relationship in Our World at Kurbatoff Gallery.

