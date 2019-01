By CHLOË LAI

Jan. 31, 2019 If you’ve been waiting your whole life to “Rock & Roll All Nite,” wait no longer. This month, KISS explodes onto the stage at Rogers Arena for the very last time. The legendary fire-breathing, blood-spitting, pyrotechnics-loving rock stars are kicking off their End of the Road farewell tour, which means this may be your last chance to see them in all their costumed glory. “Creatures of the Night,” take note: the time to rock is now.