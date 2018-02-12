Kids: Booties for Cuties

By SHERI RADFORD

As any parent knows, getting boots onto the tender tootsies of tiny tots can be a supreme struggle. Vancouverite Lisa Will experienced the challenge firsthand when her son was an infant. Out of that struggle, Stonz booties were born. Loosen the two adjustable toggles to slip them on, then tighten the toggles to keep them in place. The fleece lining ensures teeny feet stay warm and cozy, while the soft, non-skid soles help little ones to develop balance. Available at MEC or online.