Holiday Gift Guide: Keepsakes for the Style-Savvy

By CHLOË LAI

Dec. 2019

True North pride shines through in these delicate alphabet pendants by Lugaro, crafted in BC using dazzling Canadian diamonds and white, yellow or rose gold from the Royal Canadian Mint.

Northern Tutchone/Gwich’in/Han Hwech’in artist Diane Olsen creates showstopping wearable art using traditional beadwork and materials such as home-tanned moose hide. At Inuit Gallery.

Ethically made in Vancouver using full-grain buffalo leather from Alberta, Sonya Lee’s Half Rosa backpack turns heads and wins hearts with its silver-toned hardware and sleek minimalist lines. At www.fabrique1840.ca.

Embark on an olfactory adventure with Storie Veneziane by Valmont. These luxury fragrances come in golden bottles adorned with authentic Murano glass masks, with leather sheaths that can be engraved with special messages. At La Maison Valmont.

Aspiring secret agents revel in the James Bond–themed Seamaster Diver 300M from Omega. Limited to 7,007 pieces and packed with subtle references to the master spy, this classic timepiece celebrates the 50th anniversary of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Gardener boots by R.M. Williams are made for walking—with swagger. Handcrafted from a single piece of leather, each pair takes a week to produce and a lifetime to wear out. At Australian Boot Company (page 29).