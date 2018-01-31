  • eat
January 31st, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Katy Perry Roars Into Vancouver

Katy Perry Roars Into Vancouver

By SHERI RADFORD

Katy Perry brings Witness The Tour to Rogers Arena on Feb. 5-6, 2018. (Photo by Rony Alwin)

Feb. 5 and 6, 2018 She may be a California gurl, who also kissed a girl, but Katy Perry has come a long way since those early hits first catapulted her into the spotlight. Her 2015 Super Bowl performance attracted the largest TV audience ever for a half-time show. She’s the first female in history (and only the second artist ever, after the late Michael Jackson) to have five number-one singles from one album. What’s next? Two concerts at Rogers Arena—then world domination, clearly.

 

