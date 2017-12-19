Jolly Holiday Moments at Reflections

By JILL VON SPRECKEN



To Dec. 31, 2017 Even if flakes aren’t falling, step into a winter wonderland at Reflections. This plein air escape tucked away on the fourth floor of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia is decked out in its festive finest for the annual Winter Pop-Up. Twinkling lights and mistletoe are the perfect setting for holiday-inspired dishes like gruyère and emmental fondue, turkey-and-sage sausage rolls and mocha profiteroles. To really get in the spirit, sip mulled wine, hot toddies and cocktails like the Winter Daisy. It really is the most wonderful time of the year.