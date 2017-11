By SHERI RADFORD

Nov. 14 to 19, 2017 Relive the 1960s—even if you weren’t born yet—with Jersey Boys. Bursting with golden oldies, this Tony Award–winning show is based on the true-life history of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Sing along to “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and lots more crowd-pleasers. This slice of rock ’n’ roll history fills the Queen Elizabeth Theatre for just a week, so mark your calendars.