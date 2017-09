By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Sep. 26, 2017 It’s music to fans’ ears. Janet Jackson is hitting the road to promote her Unbreakable album—again. The last tour was postponed so the Grammy Award–winning singer could add “mom” to her already impressive resume. Now, the rebooted State of the World tour brings chart-topping hits from across the acclaimed artist’s career, plus hit singles like “No Sleeep” and “Dammn Baby” to Rogers Arena.