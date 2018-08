By CHLOË LAI

Aug. 12, 2018 Jack White’s latest album, Boarding House Reach, has been making waves since its release. Debuting at number one in both Canada and the USA, it traipses between an unusually wide range of genres—from heavy metal to jazz to spoken word reminiscent of old-school rap—that showcase the Grammy Award–winning rocker’s unapologetically experimental approach. Ride along on White’s madcap musical exploration at Rogers Arena.