It’s Patio Season at Bells and Whistles

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

For Fraserhood fixture Bells and Whistles, spring marked an important milestone: patio season. It’s the venue’s first since opening last fall, and excitement is brewing. Known for a line-up of local beer and a menu to match—we’re talking elevated burgers, fries and ballpark chilli—this hoppy venue has also added patio-friendly sips and snacks to the roster. Try the rosé-spiked pink sangria or the refreshing citrus-forward Thug Passion Slushy alongside warm-weather menu additions like lamb-curry-smothered fries and seasonal ice cream sundaes. Summer has arrived.