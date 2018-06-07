  • eat
June 7th, 2018
It's Patio Season at Bells and Whistles

It’s Patio Season at Bells and Whistles

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Bells and Whistles photo by Jonathan Norton

For Fraserhood fixture Bells and Whistles, spring marked an important milestone: patio season. It’s the venue’s first since opening last fall, and excitement is brewing. Known for a line-up of local beer and a menu to match—we’re talking elevated burgers, fries and ballpark chilli—this hoppy venue has also added patio-friendly sips and snacks to the roster. Try the rosé-spiked pink sangria or the refreshing citrus-forward Thug Passion Slushy alongside warm-weather menu additions like lamb-curry-smothered fries and seasonal ice cream sundaes. Summer has arrived.

